Tyler native Alyssa Mayfield, and the SFA Ladyjacks, are off to a dominant start in the Southland Conference

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – In 2020, Tyler native, Alyssa Mayfield, and the SFA Ladyjacks were poised to make a run at the Southland Tournament championship and make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006.

But then, the world shut down.

Now a senior, the former Lady Lion is even more motivated to climb that mountain once again.

“We really do want that end goal, we want championships, and I think all of us just have that mindset that we’ll sell out for each other,” said Mayfield.

The Ladyjacks (14-2, 6-0) have been dominating their opposition, outscoring opponents by an average of 31.3 points per game.

But winning isn’t unfamiliar to this program.

“This isn’t new per say for us, I mean, I saw some stats the other day that two years ago we were 21-3 and 13-0 in our league,” said head coach Mark Kellogg. “We’ve been winning, it’s just that the margins of victory are looking a little skewed right now.”

When Alyssa graduated from high school, she wanted to play where her family could watch her on a regular basis.

SFA fits those criteria, along with having a winning standard.

“Success has been the culture here, and it’s nothing less, and that’s something I really love, enjoy, and look forward to,” said Mayfield.

“Alyssa, I’m proud of her, she’s overcome an injury, you know, she’s worked really hard to get to this point,” said Kellogg. “She’s having the best year she’s had, you know, in her previous three years, she starts every game for us and has had some huge moments and hit some big shots in her career.”

The Ladyjacks are off to an impressive start by keeping their focus game to game while staying motivated by what the spring could have to offer.

SFA travels to Abilene Wednesday to take on ACU at 5:30 p.m.