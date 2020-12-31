Tyler native Johnny Manziel to play football again

KETK – Is it safe to call him “Johnny Football” again?

Somewhat.

Even though in June he had said his football playing career was over, Tyler native Johnny Manziel is returning to the gridiron, and very soon.

The former Texas A&M star and 2012 Heisman Trophy winner has agreed to join the start-up “Fan Controlled Football” league.

According to the league website, Manziel will play for the “Zappers.”

It is a seven-on-seven league that will take place in Atlanta, Georgia and will play a six-week schedule.

It is set to kick off in February.

Fans set rosters, call plays and interact in somewhat of an E-Sports setting.

The 28-year old Manziel, who last played for Memphis in the now defunct AAF in the spring of 2019 believes this is an opportunity that can be fun for him.

The one-time Cleveland Browns quarterback and first-round draft pick now resides in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Story from “Fan Controlled Football” website below:

When Fan Controlled Football was started nearly 5 years ago giving fans the ability to call the shots, who would’ve thought they would call this one.

Well, the fans have spoken and here’s Johnny! Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL first-round pick, Johnny Manziel, has signed to play with us in our inaugural season.

Manziel rose to football stardom with Texas A&M in 2012 as the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy. Manziel most recently spent time with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) in 2019 after being drafted 22nd overall by Cleveland in the 2014 NFL draft.

“We could not be more excited to have Johnny Manziel join the FCF,” said Sohrob Farudi, FCF Co-Founder and CEO. “To have one of the most talented and exciting players in the history of college football is a historic moment for the FCF, and for our fans who will have the opportunity to call the plays for Manziel.”

Now, bringing ‘Johnny Football’ out of retirement is no easy task, and Zappers Co-Owner and personal friend of Mr. Football, Bob Menery, has been vocal on social media regarding his support for the quarterback’s return to football, and has since placed the Zappers sole franchise tag on the QB.

The fans know Manziel will be up for grabs by any team come time for the first draft, but they’ve shared their thoughts from “That’s my quarterback” to “This is legendary,” across social media.

And from Johnny Football himself, “Football has always been a huge part of my life, and the opportunity to join the FCF was too good to pass up,” said Manziel. “FCF is doing something new and original in sports, a league that is truly all about the fans and letting them call all the shots. I can’t wait to get started – this is going to be fun.”