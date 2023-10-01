TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Softball Officials Association and USA Softball of Texas District 25 inducted five people into the TSOA Umpire Hall of Honor on Sunday.

The new inductees included the following five individuals for supporting the game through playing, coaching, officiating and administrating:

Umpires

Joe White

Richard Ross

Ralph Moss

Contributors

Terry Weiss

Walter Brown (in Memoriam)

Inductee Joe White explained what makes him passionate about being an umpire.

“Well I couldn’t play, like I wanted to and so I had to associate with it in some way so I became an umpire. I’ve been doing it for 50 years. I’ve been all over the United States, Florida, New York, Oregon and California. It’s taught me a lot, it taught me how to deal with people,” said White.

White added that he didn’t expect this honor but that he’ll hold it dear to his heart nonetheless.