COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Lions had a strong showing this week in College Station at the Texas State 7on7 Tournament.

On Friday, Cujo went 2-1 in pool play, earning a spot in the championship bracket on Saturday, where they faced off against the College Station Cougars in round one.

It was a back-and-forth contest, but Tyler fell short 27-20, hoping to keep the momentum from this weekend rolling into summer workouts, and the fall season.