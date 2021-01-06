Tyler & Tyler Legacy boys soccer teams battle to 0-0 tie

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – There was no lack of intensity Tuesday as the Tyler Lions and Tyler Legacy Red Raiders scrapped on the pitch at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

But there would be a lack of goals.

Neither team managed to find the net as the Rose City rivals played to a scoreless draw.

Lions goalkeeper Paulino Ruiz, and Red Raiders goalies Tristan Whelchel and Josue Macias earned the respective shutouts.

Tyler Legacy is now 2-0-1 on the young season, while Tyler is 0-1-1.

