TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler High Lady Lion, Kristen Williams had a signing ceremony Friday afternoon, as her friends, family, and teammates celebrated her heading to the next level.

Kristen won’t be too far away, she signed on to play volleyball for Paul Quinn College in Dallas.

When she first started playing volleyball, she wasn’t sure how far it would take her, but she not only fell in love with the sport, but also loved the work it took to become great, and she looks to be an example for future Lady Lions.

Kristen will play for a relatively new volleyball program at Paul Quinn, with a coach who has been with the teams for two seasons.