UIL lets local school boards make decision on mask policy

(KETK)- The University Interscholastic League said that school boards can make their own decision on their mask policy.

The UIL made this announcement after Governor Abbott lifted the mask mandate in Texas.

Previously, students and staff were required to wear a mask when they entered an area where UIL activities where being held and when they weren’t participating in a contest, according to UIL. Masks were also required when people were not able to maintain social distance, but there were some exceptions.

“The above mask-related requirements may be modified or eliminated by the formal action of the governing board of a school system,” wrote the UIL.

Their guidelines should be followed alongside the Texas Education Agency’s guidance.

Schools may also decide what their spectator capacity and seating arrangements are.

Students and staff should adhere to all state mandates during UIL activities. Schools should also contact local health authorities before making their decision about the guidance, according to the UIL.