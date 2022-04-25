AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and determine rules violations, including a coach from Tyler.

Cumberland Academy High School head boys basketball coach Robert Sampson was issued a one-year suspension from coaching, two years probation, a public reprimand, and additional training.

A student-athlete from Trenton High School was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.

A student-athlete from Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt High School was issued an indefinite suspension from all UIL activities. Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt Head JV Soccer Coach Gerlynn Germain was issued a five-game suspension, three years probation, a public reprimand and additional training. The Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt Girls Soccer team was also placed on two years probation.

Plano West High School Head Tennis Coach Morgen Walker and Plano ISD Athletic Director Jeff Smith were both issued one-year probation, a public reprimand, and additional training.