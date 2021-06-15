UIL votes to allow online streaming of high school football games

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — The UIL has approved allowing high school football games to be streamed live on the web beginning this fall.

The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council on Tuesday voted to approve the measure, according to Greg Tepper of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Over the air broadcasts are still prohibited.

Previously the UIL did not allow live broadcast of Friday night games across Texas. The rule was suspended in 2020 because of COVID-19 pandemic that restricted attendance in stadiums.

In presenting the proposal to the Legislative Council, Policy Committee chair Aaron Hood noted that the majority of school districts surveyed asked for the rule to be changed, according to Tepper’s reporting.