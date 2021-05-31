Undefeated West Sabine looks to win title for its late former teammate

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The top-ranked and undefeated West Sabine Lady Tigers are a group that has not only dominated this season, but has brought a community together in many ways.

37-0 West Sabine is making a return trip to the UIL state softball tournament after reaching the final four two years ago for the first time in program history.

Just like then, it took heroics for the Lady Tigers to get past Lovelady in the region final.

But this time, West Sabine has dedicated its season to the passing of their former teammate, 2020 Lady Tiger grad Breanna Kilgore who died in a car accident less than two months ago.

Friday, when game two of the Class 2A Region 3 final was on the line, they felt a form of divine intervention.

Selina Sepulvado came through with a game-winning walk-off hit in extra innings and a world of emotion.

“When we were tied five-to-five last week with Lovelady, the sky to one side turned purple and orange. And then a rainbow came right above the butterfly. And it was like, you know, when we got in the huddle, the girls started crying. And it was just, we could feel that Bre was there with us. And then we won the game. We were down the whole game. We could feel that we had to win this for Bre,” said West Sabine head coach Crystal Muncrief.

The West Sabine Lady Tigers will get a state semifinal rematch with Crawford Tuesday. The Lady Pirates are the team that ended their run in 2019 as they went on to claim the 2A crown.

First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. at Red & Charline McCombs Field on the University of Texas campus in Austin.

If they advance, they will play the winner between Weimar and Stamford for the 2A championship Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Watch the video to see the story.