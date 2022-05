KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The Kennard Tigers were just one more win away from making it back to the state tournament in Round Rock.

After beating Union Hill 10-0 the night before, the Tigers were looking to close the Bulldogs out on Friday, but Union Hill had other plans, holding on for a 5-4 victory.

These two will meet one more time at Driller Park in Kilgore at 7:00 p.m. to find out who will be heading to the Dell Diamond for state.