UT Board of Regents unanimously votes to approve move to the SEC

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas Board of Regents voted unanimously on Friday to move to the SEC.
The SEC voted earlier this week to also approve the University of Oklahoma to join in 2025, bringing the powerhouse conference to 16 teams.
Former Tyler mayor and current Chairman of the Texas Board of Regents released the following statement:
“Our board met today to discuss the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics and the invitation from the Southeastern Conference to The University of Texas at Austin. Recognizing the impact this would have on our athletics programs, the board unanimously voted to approve this conference realignment upon the expiration of our current agreement with the Big 12.”Kevin Eltife
Earlier this week, Texas and Oklahoma officially let the Big 12 know they would not be renewing their media contract.
It is still unclear how the teams will be split when they join in four years. What is clear is that the surprise move, and its breakneck speed, have altered the entire landscape of college football and could mean the end of the Big 12.
Today is an exciting day. There’s a lot of opportunity on the horizon, and we feel great about our future. So, as we head into Big 12 action this fall, we’ll be competing as hard as ever, striving to be champions on and off the field, and representing our league with the pride and passion that epitomizes our Texas Longhorns. We have a rich tradition and history, and we will continue to compete proudly as members of the Big 12 as we prepare for our future in the SEC in 2025.UT Athletic Director Chris Del Conte