UT Board of Regents unanimously votes to approve move to the SEC

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas Board of Regents voted unanimously on Friday to move to the SEC.

The SEC voted earlier this week to also approve the University of Oklahoma to join in 2025, bringing the powerhouse conference to 16 teams.

Former Tyler mayor and current Chairman of the Texas Board of Regents released the following statement:

“Our board met today to discuss the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics and the invitation from the Southeastern Conference to The University of Texas at Austin. Recognizing the impact this would have on our athletics programs, the board unanimously voted to approve this conference realignment upon the expiration of our current agreement with the Big 12.” Kevin Eltife

Earlier this week, Texas and Oklahoma officially let the Big 12 know they would not be renewing their media contract.

It is still unclear how the teams will be split when they join in four years. What is clear is that the surprise move, and its breakneck speed, have altered the entire landscape of college football and could mean the end of the Big 12.