TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A UT Tyler pole vaulter came in seventh at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday, securing their place as a First Team All-American again.

Abeni Kratzmeyer of Mineola, vaulted a height of 3.95 meters on Friday, breaking her school’s record in the event by .03 meters, according to UT Tyler. That vault was Kratzmeyer’s second vault of the day, after starting the day with 3.8 meters in the first round of vaults, guaranteeing at least tenth place.

After the bar was raised to the 4.05 meter mark, Kratzmeyer took all three attempts and did not clear the bar, securing her in seventh place overall.

This is her second time being a First Team All-American after last spring’s 2022 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships, where she came in eighth place.