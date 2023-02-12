TYLER, TEXAS – The Patriots offense keeps on rolling at an incredible pace, and they exploded for 14 more runs on Sunday to run-rule St. Mary’s by a score of 14-3 to make it six consecutive wins.



UT Tyler wasted no time in getting rolling on the offensive side as Nolan Cox worked around a single in the top half of the first to keep the Rattlers quiet. An infield single from Carson Cox followed by a Tres Thomas walk put a pair of runners on base quickly. Jordan Gochenour moved both runners over with a flyout, and that set the stage for Austin Ochoa in the cleanup spot.



Ochoa jumped all over a pitch and launched it all the way to the trees behind Irwin Field to make it 3-0 after just four batters. Behind Ochoa, the Patriots loaded the bases before Adrian Minjares drove in two more with an RBI single to right field. That would chase the St. Mary’s starter from the game, and Cox would come up just two batters later and drive in the sixth run of the inning thanks to a double to right field.



Nolan Cox went right back out for the second inning, and after the long break he would get two outs around a walk. After a steal of second, the Rattlers found their way onto the board thanks to an RBI double.



The next two half innings would be scoreless for both teams, and the Patriots gave Cox even more run support after loading the bases and then scoring off of an RBI walk from Thomas.



The Rattlers responded again in the top of the fourth after two singles and a double plated a run, but the Patriots remained on top with a 7-2 lead.



A walk from Ethan Bedgood and a Tommy van de Sanden single put a pair of runners on in the fourth. A walk followed, and Minjares came up with an RBI sacrifice fly to move the Patriots up another run. Edward Ortiz would step up to the plate, and drove in two more runs to make it 10-2 after just four innings.



That stretch would end the day for Cox, and put him in line for the win if the game was decided by run-rule. Cade Maclin took his place, and worked around a hit by pitch with a strikeout and two groundouts to move the Patriots to the bottom half of the fifth.



No runs were scored, and Dylan Blomquist then stepped up for Maclin in the sixth. After a leadoff hit by pitch and a groundout, a single to right center field would plate the third run of the night for St. Mary’s as they tried to avoid the run-rule.



Two more runs followed in the bottom half of the sixth for UT Tyler as a big double from Minjares put himself and Kaston Mason in scoring position. Hayden Clearman came on for his first at-bat after being a defensive replacement, and he came away with an RBI single. Thomas followed with a sacrifice fly, and the Patriots were up nine.



Logan Henderson then took over for Blomquist on the mound, and worked a 1-2-3 inning to keep the Patriots just one run away from the run-rule. The Patriots would not plate a run in the bottom half of the seventh, and Miles Clack came out to the mound and did his job by keeping the Rattlers scoreless again in the eighth.



Needing one run to complete the run-rule, Nathan Carriere was called on to pinch-hit and drilled a single up the middle to put the pressure on. Bryce Jewell then heard his name called to pinch-hit, and he came up with a walk-off bomb to center field for his first career collegiate hit.



Just one starter did not record a hit on the afternoon, but the Patriots secured 12 total hits and 13 walks on their way to the run-rule victory. Both Ochoa and Minjares would have three RBI on the day, joining the seven total Patriots to record an RBI.



Nolan Cox moves to 2-0 on the season after going four innings while allowing just two runs and striking out a pair. Four Patriots would come on in relief, and they would allow just one run after Cox exited the contest.



Next up for UT Tyler will be a road trip to take on Lubbock Christian in another four-game set. Game one is scheduled for February 17th, and the doubleheader will take place on February 18th. The series is scheduled to conclude at 1 p.m. on February 19th.