UT Tyler baseball enters final season of D2 transition with promising outlook

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The provisional status for UT Tyler, meaning its transitional period into NCAA Division II, is in its final six months.

That ultimately means the Patriots could again be postseason participants, and competing for championships come fall.

That’s something pretty exciting to look forward to for a UT Tyler program, that hasn’t just been successful, but that won the 2018 D-three national championship right before the transition.

Brent Porshe’s Patriot baseball team has been hard at work getting ready for its 20-21 season after their 2020 campaign was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UT Tyler was 20-3 during their first year playing a full Division two and Lone Star Conference schedule.

They are relishing the fact that all those guys are getting another year of eligibility, which also means some them will be able to have a shot at postseason play after all.

On top of that, record-setting Canton alum Johnnie Krawietz (RHP) has transferred to UT Tyler from Abilene Christian. And like the rest of the Patriots, they’ve been able to take advantage of a full course of fall ball.

“Big time good for team chemistry, competition, seeing what guys have, and I think it puts us in a good spot going into the spring,” said UT Tyler junior shortstop and Whitehouse grad Tanner Roach.

“If we wouldn’t have gotten the fall in, I wouldn’t have known anybody. And really the coaches couldn’t have seen like what we are made of. I think this year will be a good year to really just get started, you know, and then really take it into the next few years,” said Kravietz who set a state record as a senior for consecutive scoreless innings pitched.

“The way we handled ourselves last year, first team in the Lone Star Conference going getting first place and stuff like that, it just shows that with the right people, and the right team, the right family, you could do really anything,” said UT Tyler senior pitcher Austin Schneider.

“The the biggest silver lining in all of this is it’s giving some of our guys, opportunities that they otherwise would not have had,” said Porshe who enters his fifth-year as UT Tyler head coach.

Ranked No. 11 in the Division two preseason poll, the Patriots open the season against No. 3 Angelo State on Feb. 5 at home.

