TYLER, TEXAS – The University of Texas at Tyler men’s basketball team remained unbeaten on Wednesday night with a 69-57 victory over Cameron in their Lone Star Conference opener.



Senior Rashun Williams went for 25 points and the Patriots limited a Cameron team that entered the night as the best offensive field goal percentage unit in the Lone Star Conference to just a 34.4 percent (22-for-64) effort from the field. Redshirt junior Jordan Hairston chipped in 10 points to the scoring effort as the Patriots move to 4-0 on the year and 1-0 in Lone Star Conference play with the victory.



Williams went 9-for-21 from the field and 4-for-7 from beyond the three point line to post his second consecutive outing inside the Herrington Patriot Center with 20 or more points. The Radford transfer is averaging 20.3 points per contest through four games in 2022-23, and has gone for 35 and 25 in the Patriot’s two home games so far.



UT Tyler led for over 38 minutes of the contest, and relinquished the lead for just 28 seconds in the second half. Cameron entered both team’s Lone Star Conference opener leading the league in field goal percentage for the year, but made just nine shots in the opening half on 36 attempts.



That pressure on the defensive side of the ball allowed UT Tyler to take a 31-23 lead into the halftime break after leading 25-15 with 6:46 remaining in the first 20 minutes of action. Cameron slowly clawed their way back into the contest with a 16-9 run coming out of the halftime break to take their only lead of the second half at 40-39 with 13:03 remaining.



Williams answered with eight points over the next five minutes of play as UT Tyler regained their footing defensively and control of the ball game from that point forward. The Patriots led by 10 after another Williams three-point make to pad a 59-49 lead with 6:50 remaining in the game, and prevented Cameron from narrowing the deficit to less than seven from that point forward.



UT Tyler shot 39.7 percent (27-for-68) from the field for the game and won the rebounding battle by a 45-to-42 margin. Sophomore Kyle Frelow grabbed a team high nine rebounds, while senior Mohamed Diallo added seven boards and nine points to the fourth consecutive victory for the Patriots.



Hairston’s 10 points gives the UNC Asheville transfer back-to-back outings with double-digit scoring efforts after totaling 15 points in his last time out against Northeastern State.



UT Tyler continued to take better care of the ball on the offensive end of the floor, committing a season-low 13 turnovers.



The Patriots move to 4-0 for a second consecutive season and will look to complete their opening week of conference play unbeaten on Friday night against Midwestern State at 7:30 p.m. back inside the Herrington Patriot Center.

