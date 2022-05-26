DENVER (KETK) – The No. 1 UT Tyler Patriots were upset by the No. 8 Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Women’s World Series, losing 5-1 in Denver.

The Toros (41-22) jumped out quick on the Patriots (45-8) with a two-run home run in the second by Maiya Lopez to put them in the lead and never looked back.

They added a run in the third and two in the fourth, with both coming off doubles by the Toros. Their offense was able to chase first-team All-American Tatum Goff out of the pitcher’s circle after just two innings.

UT Tyler added a run in the fifth off a single from catcher Ashley Perez. In the sixth, the Patriots got two leadoff singles aboard, but were unable to plate any runs after three consecutive flyouts.

In the seventh, UT Tyler also started with back-to-back singles but were once again shut down for the rest of the inning.

The Toros were heavy underdogs coming into the opening-round matchup against UT Tyler. They were seeded sixth in the regional round and fought their way through to take down the No. 1 West seed Concordia Eagles.

Both were in their first-ever Division II World Series trip. The Patriots are in their first year of postseason eligibility after transitioning from Division III. Despite their great defense all season, they put up three errors throughout the game.

UT Tyler will have the difficult task of fighting out of the loser’s bracket to try and get to the championship series. They will face an elimination game Friday at 5 p.m.

They will have to win four games in three days to reach the national championship.