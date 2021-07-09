UT Tyler officially named a full Division II member

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler was officially announced as a full member of NCAA Division II by the national committee Friday afternoon.

Its is finally official. @uttylerpatriots are now a Division 2 program. Story tonight on @KETK at 6. @FeverScoreboard pic.twitter.com/d08l0jzuMd — Garrett Sanders (@CowboyTD) July 9, 2021

The announcement was held at the UT Tyler Alumni House at the entrance to their campus. It was led by Patriots Athletic Director Howard Patterson.

At the ceremony were various athletes, coaches, and department personnel.

The Patriots began their transition period back in 2018 and included the last two seasons of Lone Star Conference play in all sports. However, per transition rules, no team was allowed to compete in the postseason.

An exception was made for the volleyball team this past spring to play in the conference tournament. This was due to the season being pushed back six months due to the pandemic and that there would be no national tournament since the 2021 regular season would start just months later.

The Patriot volleyball team went undefeated in the regular season before falling in five sets in the conference championship to Angelo State.

Other Patriot teams have had success as well during the two-year transition period in the LSC. The softball program went 33-7 this year, including 27-3 in conference play. They would finish as regular-season conference champions.