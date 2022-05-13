TYLER, TEXAS – #1 UT Tyler moved on to tomorrow’s final day of the 2022 NCAA Division II South Central Regional Tournament following a 1-1 afternoon of softball on Friday.



The Patriots fell by a 5-1 final score to no. 4 seeded Lubbock Christian in game three, but survived the elimination game in the evening against no. 5 seeded Angelo State to set themselves up with a chance to move on to the NCAA Division II Super Regionals. No. 1 seeded UT Tyler knocked off no. 5 seeded Angelo State with a 2-0 victory that game five, and will now face off with Lubbock Christian tomorrow afternoon in game six.



UT Tyler will need to win both games, including the if-necessary game seven set for 3 p.m. in order to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals on May 19-20. First pitch for game six is scheduled for a 12 p.m. start tomorrow afternoon.



An early 4-0 deficit in the first game for the Patriots of the day against Lubbock Christian proved to be too much to overcome, and allowed no. 4 seeded Lubbock Christian to advance to Saturday with the 5-1 victory. Senior Ashley Perez went 2-for-2 in that contest, and got on base in all four of her at-bats with a pair of walks in addition to the hits.



Lubbock Christian scored four runs in the first two innings and then provided an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to move past the Patriots with five runs off of 11 hits. Sophomore Tatum Goff drove in the lone Patriot run of the game with an RBI single down the leftfield line in the top of the seventh.



That result set the Patriots up for a meeting with no. 5 seeded Angelo State in game five, an effort in which Goff would once again lead the Patriots in the circle and at the plate. Goff shutout the Rambelles with 7.0 complete innings of work, and went 1-for-4 at the plate as well.



The Rusk, Texas native got the scoring started for UT Tyler in the top of the third with an RBI single to rightfield to give UT Tyler a 1-0 lead, the third straight contest in which she put the first run on the board for the Patriots. Perez then provided some extra cushion for Goff with an RBI double to right center in the top of the fifth.



Those two runs were all Goff needed, as she worked around a leadoff walk and ensuing single in the bottom of the sixth. The Patriot defense generated a heads-up double play in that frame to help their pitcher work out of the jam.



Sophomore Courtney Plocheck secured a pop-up bunt from the Rambelles and then quickly threw out the runner at first base to put the first two outs on the board, allowing Goff to pop up the next batter at the plate for the third and final out of the inning.



The Patriots 2-0 victory will set up two must-win games tomorrow afternoon against Lubbock Christian, a team that UT Tyler is now 1-2 against in 2022.



Plocheck added both runs to her solid defensive effort, and went 2-for-4 for the contest. Senior Mak Dominguez served as the other Patriots with two hits in the ballgame, finishing her game five performance 2-for-3 at the plate.



UT Tyler and Lubbock Christian will get started at 12 p.m. tomorrow afternoon, with the Lady Chaps needing one win to advance to the Super Regionals, and the Patriots needing both wins to keep their postseason run alive.