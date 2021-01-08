UT Tyler softball expects strong season in return to diamond

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Maybe the model of consistency in East Texas college sports programs, coach Mike Reed’s UT Tyler softball team is gearing up for its 2021 season.

Like all other athletic teams at UT Tyler, the Patriots expect to be in their the final campaign where they are not able to participate in postseason play due to their transition to NCAA Division II.

Last season the UT Tyler were 17-3 playing a D2 and a Lone Star Conference schedule for the first time.

“I don’t know who is more excited me or the players. When last year and spring break and everything hit and kind of got shut down, we’ve done a lot of intra-squad this fall. But we haven’t played anyone in a different jersey. Now as the time is getting closer, and kind of look on our website and see the countdown to the games, the excitement level is certainly building to bat off different pitchers or to pitch to different hitters,” said Reed who enters his 16th season as UT Tyler’s head softball coach.

“It’s very exciting that they gave us that extra year because like you said now I have two years to be able to compete so that’s really exciting. And we’re getting more players that will like help us next year, which we wouldn’t have had if they wouldn’t have given us that extra year,” said UT Tyler sophomore pitcher and Lufkin Hudson alum Payton Foster.

UT Tyler opens the season against Southern Nazarene on February 5 in Edmond, Oklahoma.

