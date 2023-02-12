TYLER, TYLER – Senior Kiana Pogroszewski worked out of a jam and closed the door on a 2-1 victory to wrap up an undefeated start to the 2023 home schedule for #3 UT Tyler.



Porgroszewski stranded a pair of runners in what was a key top of the sixth inning after taking over for starter Tatum Goff . Goff surrendered her lone blemish of the outing on a solo homer by the second batter of the frame.



That cut a 2-0 UT Tyler lead in half, and looked to be the spark for the Wolves offense as the first two batters Pogroszewski faced after taking over for Goff following the homer each reached base with infield singles. Pogroszewski settled in with one out and runners on first and second, striking out the next batter and then lining out the third out of the inning to keep the 2-1 UT Tyler lead in-tact.



Those pair of runs came in the second and third for the Patriots in what was a relatively slow day at the plate for UT Tyler with just five hits on the afternoon. Senior Avery Farr scored pinch-runner Berlyn Grossman on an RBI single to rightfield to break the 0-0 scoreless tie in the second.



That 1-0 advantage was quickly extended to 2-0 in the third with a sac fly from sophomore Maddie Melton that scored classmate Cassidi Mullen from third.



That was all the offense the pitching duo of Goff-Pogroszewski needed as Goff struckout eight in her 5.1 innings of work and Pogroszewski collected the save after coming in to close the door on the Wolves in the sixth.



Farr and Melton each collected an RBI for UT Tyler and the five hits came off the bats of five different Patriots.



UT Tyler’s win on Sunday finished off a 3-0 weekend to begin their home schedule, and will hopefully prepare the Patriots for what will be a stiff opening Lone Star Conference series against #21 Lubbock Christian next weekend.

