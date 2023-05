TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The UT Tyler softball team is headed to the Division II College World Series for the second year in a row.

On Friday, the Patriots beat West Texas A&M 6-2, sweeping the best of three series, and taking home the 2023 Super Regional championship.

The Pats were undefeated this season in the friendly confines of Irwin Ballpark.

Now they look ahead to hopefully bring the ultimate prize back home to East Texas.