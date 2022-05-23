TYLER, TEXAS – #1 UT Tyler has earned the no. 1 seed at the NCAA Division II Softball World Series and will take on no. 8 seeded Cal State-Dominguez Hills in game one on Thursday, May 26th at 12 p.m. CST.



The Patriots will make their inaugural trip to the Division II World Series in the program’s first year of Division II postseason eligibility as champions of the South Central Region. All games are set to take place in Denver, Colo. at the Assembly Athletix Complex at MSU Denver.



UT Tyler, who enters the eight-team double-elimination bracket with a record of 47-7 on the year (45-7 in DII play), will meet the champions of the West Region in Cal State-Dominguez Hills, who are 41-21 on the year. The Patriots advanced through the NCAA South Central Regional 1 Bracket and then defeated no. 3 seeded Texas A&M-Kingsville in the South Central Super Regional 2-to-1 in order to advance to the World Series.