TYLER, TEXAS – UT Tyler built momentum throughout the afternoon and collected 4-2 and 8-0 wins over Cameron on Tuesday afternoon.



That momentum culminated in an 8-0 run-rule of the Aggies in game two that featured sophomore Kaylee Davis’ second career no-hitter in the process. Davis retired 16 of the 18 batters she faced, allowing just a pair of walks while striking out two in her 5.0 complete innings of work.



The Patriot offense totaled eight runs off 11 hits at the plate, including three RBI off the bats of Courtney Plocheck and Caitlin Wells. Plocheck totaled three RBI in both games to help extend the UT Tyler win streak to nine straight, finishing game one 2-for-4 with the go-ahead RBI double in the bottom of the sixth.



That two-RBI double that plated JT Smith and Grace Davis gave UT Tyler a 3-2 advantage after trailing for the majority of the ballgame after two runs from Cameron in the top of the second. Plocheck helped cut into the deficit with her first hit of the afternoon on an RBI single to right that scored Smith in the third, and then doubled on her next trip to the plate in the sixth with the bases loaded to make it 3-2.

Senior Avery Farr followed up the go-ahead run with an RBI groundout that made it 4-2. Starting pitcher Tatum Goff went 7.0 complete innings and settled into what would end up being her seventh win of the 2023 season following the two-run top of the second for Cameron.



Goff retired 12 straight batters after the two-RBI single for the Aggies that gave them the lead until the top of the sixth inning.



Davis carried that momentum in the circle for UT Tyler into a second career no-hitter in the game two victory, working around a lead-off fielding error on the Patriots in the top of first inning to retire seven straight heading into the top of the third. The Venus, Texas native then worked around walks in the third and fifth innings to keep the Aggies out of the hit column and allowed the Patriot offense to go to work at the plate.



Plocheck and Wells got their big game twos started early in the bottom of the first with a pair of RBI doubles that scored two off the bat of Plocheck and one off the bat of Wells to make it 3-0. Sophomore Cassidi Mullen , who went 2-for-3 in game two, plated junior Michelle Arias in the second to extend the advantage to 4-0 with an RBI single.



UT Tyler picked up their offense in the fourth inning as Plocheck plated Smith once again with her second double of the game to make it 5-0. Wells followed suit once again, and hit a no-doubt two-run homer to left that scored Plocheck and made it 7-0.



Sophomore Sam Schott effectively ended the afternoon with an RBI double that scored catcher Audrey Escamilla from first and enacted the run-rule in the top half of the eighth. The Wells homer, Escamilla single and Schott double all came with two outs on the board.



Plocheck finished the day 4-for-7 at the plate with three doubles and six RBI to spur the UT Tyler offense. Mullen went 4-for-6 with a pair of runs scores and Smith 3-for-4 with four runs scored and two stolen bases.



The Patriot offense collected 16 hits between the two games, six of which went for extra-base hits.



Goff and Davis were just as efficient in the circle, allowing just five hits between the two games and two earned runs.



UT Tyler and Cameron will finish up their series tomorrow afternoon with a 1 p.m. first pitch.