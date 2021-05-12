UT Tyler softball rakes in conference postseason awards

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The UT Tyler softball team took home many of the top awards from the Lone Star Conference in their final transition season to be a full Division II member.

The LSC announced that head coach Mike Reed was named the Coach of the Year after leading the Patriots to a 27-3 conference record and a top-five finish in the national rankings. It was the 10th time in his career to earn Coach of the Year honors, dating back to their Division III days in the American Southwest Conference.

Reed helped start the program in 2005 and is the only head coach in team history. He has a career record of 645-128 with the Patriots. Reed has the fourth-highest career winning percentage across all NCAA divisions.

Sophomore Payton Foster, an East Texas native was named the LSC Pitcher of the Year. She finished a 1.11 ERA and threw a no-hitter against No. 9 Texas A&M-Commerce on May 1.

NO-NO!!



Peyton Foster throws a no-hitter against No. 9 A&M Commerce in a 1-0 @Patriot_sb win! #SwoopSwoop pic.twitter.com/IDbjGmwERT — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) May 1, 2021

Senior pitcher Erin Hill, a USC Upstate transfer, was named the conference’s newcomer of the year. She finished with a 1.15 ERA along with 101 strikeouts and two no-hitters.

Listed below are other awards taken by Patriot softball players:

First Team All-Conference

Payton Foster, Pitcher

Erin Hill, Pitcher

Ashley Perez, Catcher

Second Team All-Conference

Haleigh Swinney, Center Field

Courtney Plocheck, Utility

Hanna Fradkin, Designated Player

Golden Glove Winners

Erin Hill, Pitcher

Haleigh Swinney, Centerfield

All-Academic

Tristen Anders, Outfield