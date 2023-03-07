ODESSA, TEXAS – #4 UT Tyler run-ruled UT Permian Basin by 11-1 and 10-2 finals on Tuesday afternoon to move to 21-3 on the year.



The Patriots scored 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning of game one to enact the run-rule ahead 11-1, and then used a Courtney Plocheck grand slam in the top of the sixth inning to end the second game early ahead 10-2. UT Tyler scored 21 runs between the two games on just 14 hits, using multi-run homers by Plocheck, Michelle Arias and Avery Farr to do the majority of the damage at the plate.



Junior Tatum Goff went 5.0 complete innings in game one to move to 13-0 on the year, striking out seven while allowing just a single earned run. The pitching combination of Kaylee Davis and Shea O’Leary in game two was just as effective, striking out eight Falcons while conceding just a pair of earned runs.



A 1-1 ballgame after four complete innings turn solely into the hands of the Patriots in the top of the fifth inning as the Patriots put 10 runs across on just five hits. UT Tyler scored all 10 of those runs without any outs on the board, benefiting from four walks throughout the frame.



Junior Audrey Escamilla cleared the bases with double to right that scored a trio of Patriots to put the first runs on the board in the frame. That 4-1 UT Tyler advantage extended to 11-1 in the span of just four at-bats as Michelle Arias hit a three-run homer to conclude a series of a walk, a hit by pitch and single from sophomore Keely Castillo that all resulted in a run scored.



Goff closed the door and enacted the run-rule in the bottom of the fifth with UT Tyler ahead 11-1. Escamilla and Arias both totaled three RBI in a game in which the six hits all came off the bat of different Patriots.



UT Permian Basin scored on their first trip to the plate in game two, but five quick UT Tyler runs in the second and third innings quickly put control squarely back into the hands of the Patriots. Five consecutive free bases via a hit by pitch and four walks put UT Tyler ahead 2-1 in the second, and set the stage for Escamilla to drive in another run with a sac fly to right that scored Arias to make it 3-1.



Farr hit a two-run homer in the top of the third to make it 5-1 before another strong final trip to the plate in the sixth inning once again enacted the run-rule for UT Tyler. A pair of errors on the Falcons got the Patriot rally started, and Plocheck’s grand slam after an RBI walk from Wells put an end to the scoring on the day for the Patriots with the 10-2 advantage in hand.



Davis went 4.2 innings and struckout six to collect her fourth win of the year, and O’Leary once again slammed the door shut in relief with 1.1 innings of shutout work. Plocheck and Farr both went 2-for-4 in game two and added a pair of runs scored each to multi-RBI efforts.



The Patriots take over sole possession of first place in the LSC standings with the win and a St. Mary’s loss on Tuesday afternoon.



UT Tyler and UT Permian Basin will finish up the series on Wednesday afternoon at 12 p.m.