TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The UT Tyler Patriots were back at Irwin Field Friday night, hosting Oklahoma Christian in a double-header, after winning game one of the series 9-1 on Thursday.

The Patriots once again locked down on defense, winning game 2 of the series 4-0 and game 3 5-1.

UT Tyler will go for the four-game sweep on Saturday, when finish up the series at noon.