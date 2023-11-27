TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler earned the no. 8 seed in the South Central Region and will face no. 1 seed West Texas A&M in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Division II Volleyball National Tournament as announced on Monday night via an online selection show.

The quarterfinals of the South Central Regional Tournament will take place on Thursday, Nov. 30th at the WTAMU Fieldhouse in Canyon, Texas with the winners advancing to Friday’s semifinals on Dec. 1st, and then onto the Saturday’s Championship match on Dec. 2nd. No. 1 seed West Texas A&M earned the right to host the entirety of the single elimination tournament as the no. 1 seed in the region.

The Patriots earned the no. 8 seed in the field thanks to a record of 17-11 on the year and a 11-5 record in Lone Star Conference play. UT Tyler is one of five Lone Star Conference teams to be selected into the NCAA Division II National Tournament and will be making the program’s third straight national tournament appearance in each of the first three years of postseason eligibility at the Division II level.

The Patriots join no. 1 seeded West Texas A&M, no. 5 seeded DBU, no. 6 seeded Texas A&M-Kingsville, and no. 7 seeded Angelo State. UT Tyler and West Texas A&M will meet for the third consecutive time in the NCAA Division II South Central Region Tournament.