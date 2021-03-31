UT Tyler volleyball sweeps Fort Smith, to play for LSC title Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The UT Tyler Patriots are a win away from capturing the school’s first Lone Star Conference championship in any sport.

And they can clinch it in front of their home crowd.

UT Tyler swept Arkansas-Fort Smith Tuesday 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 in the Lone State Conference tournament semifinals to advance to the league title game.

The undefeated Patriots (14-0) face No. 9-ranked Angelo State (15-2) Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Herrington Patriot Center.

Watch the video to see the highlights.