UT Tyler volleyball sweeps Fort Smith, to play for LSC title Wednesday

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The UT Tyler Patriots are a win away from capturing the school’s first Lone Star Conference championship in any sport.

And they can clinch it in front of their home crowd.

UT Tyler swept Arkansas-Fort Smith Tuesday 25-23, 25-21, 25-22 in the Lone State Conference tournament semifinals to advance to the league title game.

The undefeated Patriots (14-0) face No. 9-ranked Angelo State (15-2) Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Herrington Patriot Center.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51