TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The UT Tyler basketball teams are coming together to host a basketball skills camp later this summer.

They will teach kindergarteners through eighth graders the fundamentals of the game like shooting, passing, and dribbling.

The camp runs from August 2nd through the 4th from 8 a.m. to noon.

The cost for the camp is $100 per camper.

The main goal of this event is to teach the campers to have fun while growing their skills.

To sign up go to this link.