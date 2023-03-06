TYLER, TEXAS – UT Tyler women’s basketball will be heading to the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament for the first time in the Division II era as they will take on the number four-seeded Colorado School of Mines as announced via selection show on Sunday night.



The South Central Region Tournament will take place March 10-13 with the quarterfinal round beginning on March 10. The semifinals will take place on March 11, and the championship round will be on Monday, March 13th. Angelo State has earned the number one seed and the right to host the entirety of the tournament.



UT Tyler heads into the tournament with a record of 24-7 and an LSC record of 18-4. The Patriots are one of five Lone Star Conference programs that earned selection into the NCAA Division II National Tournament and they will be making their first appearance as a Division II program and first overall since the 2015-2016 season.



UT Tyler will be joined by no. 1 seeded Angelo State, no. 2 Texas Woman’s, no. 7 seeded Lubbock Christian, and no. 8 seeded West Texas A&M in the tournament.



Game times and ticketing information will be announced soon.



2023 NCAA South Central Region

(1) Angelo State (25-6) vs. (8) West Texas A&M (21-10)

(4) Colorado School of Mines (24-6) vs. (5) UT Tyler (24-7)



(2) Texas Woman’s (26-5) vs. (7) Lubbock Christian (22-10)

(3) Regis (25-6) vs. (6) Black Hills State (22-7)