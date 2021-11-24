UT Tyler women earn come-from-behind 78-72 victory over Southern Arkansas on the day before Thanksgiving

TYLER, TEXAS – Four Patriots scored in double figures and four more added at least seven rebounds to lead UT Tyler in a 15 point comeback victory over Southern Arkansas.



Liah Davis added another monster double-double of 22 points and 17 rebounds and Elli Emrich added 14 points and six assists to distance the Patriots to their second win of the season.



The Patriots got out to a slow start from the field, shooting just 3-15 in the first quarter and finding themselves down 21-6 after the first quarter. UT Tyler turned the ball over 10 times in the period and the Muleriders converted those into 14 points.



The Patriots got the offense going in the second quarter and started to break open the press from Southern Arkansas. UT Tyler went 11-17 from the field and added in two makes from the three point line to outscore the Muleriders 24-13 in the period.



On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots allowed Southern Arkansas to shoot just 20% from the field on 4-20 attempts and held them to 2-12 from the three point line in the second quarter.



The score was 34-30 at the half, and the Patriots used another strong quarter to even things up going into the fourth. After being down seven points at the 3:43 mark of the third quarter, four different Patriots scored to close out the quarter on a 9-2 run.



Emrich got the scoring started in the fourth quarter with a layup to give UT Tyler their first lead of the contest. The Patriots went on a 14-5 run to start the quarter and stretch the lead all the way out to nine by the four minute mark of the final quarter. The lead got all the way to 12 before the Patriots closed out the game by a score of 78-72.



The Patriots continue to have a strong paint presence, outscoring the Muleriders 48-16 in that department. UT Tyler outscored Southern Arkansas on second chances, fast breaks, and points off of the bench.



Azaria Reed added 12 points and Destini Whitehead added 10 to round out the double figure scoring for the Patriots.



Kelsey Crouse joined Emrich with a team high six assists on the afternoon.



Whitehead and Crouse each chipped in eight rebounds and Montse Gutierrez added seven of her own to help the Patriots win the rebounding battle by a 55-33 margin.



UT Tyler will get a short rest for the holiday before heading to Commerce, Texas for the Lion Hoopsgiving tournament. There they will take on Northeastern State on Saturday at 7:30, and Arkansas-Monticello on Sunday at 1 p.m.



The Patriots will come back to Herrington Patriot Center for their next home game on Thursday, Dec. 16 against UAFS. That game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. tip.