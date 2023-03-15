TYLER, TEXAS – UT Tyler women’s basketball marches on to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight and they have earned the no. 8 seed and will take on no. 1 seeded Ashland on Monday night.



The Patriots will make their first trip to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in just their second season of postseason eligibility, and just their second appearance in the final eight teams in program history. Each game will take place in the St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri.



The no. 8 seeded Patriots head into the next round with a record of 27-7 after winning the South Central Regional tournament held in San Angelo, Texas. No. 1 seed Ashland heads in to the matchup at a record of 34-0 after claiming the Midwest Regional title held on their home floor.

Sign up for KETK’s Local Sports Newsletter for the latest East Texas sports coverage delivered weekly to your inbox.