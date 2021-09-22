UT Tyler women’s soccer opens Lone Star Conference play with 2-1 victory over Texas A&M International

TYLER, TEXAS – UT Tyler women’s soccer scored with just under six minutes remaining in the match to move to 1-0 in Lone Star Conference play with a 2-1 win over Texas A&M International on Wednesday afternoon in Tyler.



Freshman Vanessa Bart put across an improbable shot that found the net to provide the difference in the 2-1 contest at the 84:08 mark. UT Tyler put 11 shots on goal in the contest, maintaining possession throughout the match to secure three points towards their conference standings in the LSC opener.



Bart’s goal came from a nearly impossible angle as she sent a ball back into the box, that found the back of the net, from deep in the Dustdevil’s penalty box. The freshman corralled a cross from classmate Brooklyn Robinson and got the finish to answer a penalty kick equalizer from Texas A&M International in the 69th minute.



The penalty kick midway through the second half knotted up the contest that came out of the halftime break with a 1-0 Patriot lead. Freshman Sydnee Garner notched her first collegiate goal to break the 0-0 score in the 24th minute on a shot from just outside the penalty box that made its way through a host of defenders in the box and into the net.



Garner’s goal finally put got a Patriot offense on the board that generated multiple quality chances in the opening half. Senior Korey Cyr set up Garner for the shot with a nice touch that controlled Patriot possession deep in the Dustdevil side of the field.



Bart got the first quality chance on the board for UT Tyler in the 13th minute with a shot on goal that was stopped by Dustdevil keeper Fabina Solano. That shot attempt concluded a nice stretch of opening minutes for UT Tyler that featured a host of crosses into the Texas A&M International box that threatened to find paydirt.



UT Tyler kept the pressure on after Garner’s breakthrough goal, as sophomore Alexa Hernandez had a pair of shot attempts saved right in front of the net after a deflected ball from the Dustdevil keeper. The second attempt for Hernandez was stopped by a Dustdevil defender after the save on the first attempt.



Sophomore Bruna Pereira put yet another quality shot attempt on goal just a few minutes later, hitting the top of the crossbar on a nice boot from outside the box to keep the momentum in favor of the Patriots.



Texas A&M International came out of the halftime break with much better effort when facing the 1-0 deficit, doubling their shot attempts with six in the second half. The equalizer came after a foul called in the box by a Patriot defender set up the penalty kick that was converted by the Dustdevil’s Clarissa Valdez.



UT Tyler went back to work and got some quality looks on goal from Robinson and freshman Faith Adje before the game-winner finally found its way across from Bart to move UT Tyler to 3-1 on the year and 1-0 in Lone Star Conference play.



Freshman Kylie Criner was also credited with an assist on that Bart game-winner, getting a touch over to Robinson that set up the cross into the box to Bart.



The league’s top shooting team in UT Tyler continued to pad the box score with 22 shots for the contest. The Patriots have outshot every opponent thus far in 2021.



Bart led the way with four shots on the day, two of which were credited as on-target shots.



The win gets the LSC schedule off on the right foot for UT Tyler, who will complete the opening week of conference play on Saturday afternoon on the road against Oklahoma Christian. Kick-off for that contest is slated for a 4 p.m. start in Oklahoma City.