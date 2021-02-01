Vince Young back at Texas as special assistant in Longhorns athletic department

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas has rehired former Longhorns quarterback Vince Young as a special assistant in the athletic department, bringing the College Football Hall of Famer back to the program after he was fired in 2019.

He returns as the program is trying to build momentum behind new football head coach Steve Sarkisian.

I see everyone is hearing the news that CDC has me working for our Longhorns. So happy to be able to help him out as well as everyone in the Athletic Department, share my knowledge and experiences, reach out in the community and serve the school I love! You know I Bleed Orange!🤘🏿 — Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) February 2, 2021

Young led the Longhorns to the 2005 season national championship with a last-minute touchdown against Southern California. Sarkisian was an assistant on that Trojans team.

After Young’s NFL career ended and he filed for bankruptcy, he returned to Texas in a full-time, $100,000-a-year job as a career development officer in the school’s Division of Diversity and Community Engagement. The job later became part time, and Young was eventually dismissed for poor performance and often being absent from work or not in touch with his supervisors.

Terms of Young’s new job and salary in the athletic department were not immediately disclosed. Athletic director Chris Del Conte did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The Tyler Rose Earl Campbell is also a longtime special assistant in athletics for Texas.

