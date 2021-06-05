Weather delays but does not deter the FCA Heart of a Champion Bowl’s return to East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion weekend in 2020, but it was back in 2021, however, the all-stars did have to contend with wet weather in the area.

On Saturday night, the football game kicked off at 6:30 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler, and the early on it was all defense.

They were scoreless after one quarter, when a lightning strike was detected near the stadium, and the game had to be delayed.

When the game resumed the offenses found their footing and the matchup went down to the wire, as Red beat Blue 22-21.