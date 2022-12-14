NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) — Just two years ago, West Rusk’s Calvin Mason started throwing the shot put, and a year ago began throwing the discus, and on Wednesday, he signed his letter of intent, to throw for the Lamar Cardinals.

Mason, who played defensive end for the football team, picked up throwing and fell in love with the sport, putting in the time and effort, and qualifying for the Junior Olympics in North Carolina earlier this year.

He knows his hard work got him to this moment but also appreciates the support he has had from his family, his school, and the New London community.

It’s been an amazing journey, which will now continue with the cardinals in Beaumont.

Alongside Mason were three other athletes signing their letters of intent.

Piper Morton, will be joining the Texas Women’s University softball team, where she will be playing shortstop and catcher.

Not only is this an opportunity to continue to prove herself on the division two level, but she will also get to play alongside her sister.

As for baseball, the Raiders will be sending two teammates to the same school.

Jimmie Harper and Will Jackson will both be heading to South Arkansas Community College, which just started playing intercollegiate athletics in 2019.

All three will be leaving East Texas, but will still have a piece of home with them on their new teams.