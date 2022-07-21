NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) — Football season might be right around the corner, but one defensive end from West Rusk will be hitting the practice field a few days late after qualifying for the Junior Olympics in both discus and shotput.

New London’s Calvin Mason started throwing shot put two years ago, and discus just a year ago but now, this West Rusk Raider is heading to North Carolina.

“I’m really excited, not many people get this opportunity and I’m grateful for it,” says Mason.

“I’m really excited for him, I know it means a lot, he has put a lot of hard work into it and it’s just a really big thing for him to get to go and do as a junior,” said David Mason, Calvin coach, and dad.

As Calvin prepares for the Junior Olympics, he throws about 5 times a week.

“Cal puts a lot of work, it’s every day for him and I got to make him stop. He keeps working and he is just committed to getting it done and doing well,” declares David Mason.

“I can’t even think, weight room usually 2 hours, throwing three hours and I go to the field and work two hours, and I kind of just spread it throughout the week,” adds Calvin.

Calvin didn’t want to be a financial burden and was planning not to go to the Junior Olympics, but unbeknownst to him, his mom and the New London community already raised the money for his trip.

“I wouldn’t be here without them, we did a fundraiser, and I wasn’t going to, but they got enough money for me to go, and so thankful for that,” says Calvin.

“The people in the community they kind of insisted that he go and they helped raise that money, and he is really grateful for it,” smiles David.

As the national competition nears, Calvin’s family is right by his side, encouraging him to focus on what he can control.

“Do not worry about it and just relax and be comfortable and compete,” declares Calvin.

“Just relax and compete just the way he knows how. he knows how to throw, and just to go out there and have fun and do what he has worked on,” exclaims David.

Calvin leaves July 30th for North Carolina and will compete on August 1st, representing New London and the rest of East Texas.