West Sabine comes up short in state semis, heartbreaking end to phenomenal season

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The West Sabine Lady Tigers magical 2021 campaign came to an abrupt end Tuesday.

Battling in a pitchers’ duel, West Sabine fell 1-0 to Crawford in the 2A state semifinals at Red and Charline McCombs Field on the UT campus.

Lady Tigers senior hurler Haley Primrose was outstanding in the circle, striking out seven while going the distance. Her counterpart Kenzie Jones was just as impressive striking six in seven shutout innings.

But a 7th inning Addi Goldenberg RBI triple proved to be the difference, lifting the 2019 2A champs to their second straight title game appearance.

West Sabine finishes a season dedicated to the memory of their late teammate Breanna Kilgore at 37-1.

Watch the video to see the highlights.