Which East Texas football teams are thriving in these uncertain times

KETK – In this staggered schedule season, some teams are preparing to lock up playoff spots, while others are just getting their district slate started.

In Hawkins, they are having their best season in more than a decade.

The Hawks survived back-to-back close games between Frankston and Carlisle and have secured the number one seed.

But if they can beat Union Grove a week from Friday, it will be their first 10-0 season since 1979.

“It would be really, really neat for these kids and our community, so before we start looking at the playoffs and all that we want to finish district on a strong note,” said Hawkins head coach Scott Evans.

One of the biggest programs victory last week was West Rusk, knocking off perennial district champ Harmony, to not only remain unbeaten in league play, but the Raiders now have a shot at becoming outright district champs with one more victory.

“We want our families and our community to wake up Saturday morning proud of the way we competed Friday night and securing that district championship hopefully this Friday night they’ll be able to wake up and have that sense of Raider pride come Saturday morning,” said West Rusk head coach Nick Harrison.

The Raiders visit Coach Joe Drennon and Grand Saline Friday at 7:30 p.m.

But while those two are looking to finish off their district schedule, the Whitehouse Wildcats won their first district ball game last Friday in Nacogdoches, and after falling behind in the third quarter, showed why they are still unbeaten this season.

“The grit that our team showed, that shows that we were in shape that shows that we can be a four-quarter football team,” said Whitehouse head coach Marcus Gold. “We can be a big challenge for teams in the future.”

Whitehouse hosts Mount Pleasant Friday at 7:30 p.m.

It’s a crazy season, and history is being made week after week.

We’ll continue to find out which East Texas teams will succumb to these unusual pressures and who will continue to thrive.