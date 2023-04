WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) — The fifth annual Hoops for Autism All-Star basketball games tipped off Saturday night at E.B. Carrington Gymnasium in White Oak.

This event was organized by soon-to-be Tenaha athletic director Dee Lewis, who has put this fundraiser together in Union Grove and Spring Hill as well.

This showcase raises money for the Autism Center of Dallas.

In this year’s matchups, the boys’ Red Team beat Blue, 76-73, while in the girls’ game, the Blue Team knocked off Red 57-52.