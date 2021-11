TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The crowd was rocking in Wagstaff Gymnasium on the Tyler Junior College campus Tuesday night as White Oak and Tatum squared off in the UIL volleyball region quarterfinals.

The Ladynecks continued their excellent play, beating the Lady Eagles three sets to none.

White Oak will now get ready to face Gunter this Friday night at 5:0 p.m. in Midlothian.