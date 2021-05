TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A year ago, East Texas high school football teams did not have the luxury of spring football.

Wednesday, the Tyler Lions got to hold their first Blue vs. White scrimmage since 2019.

The White team defeated the Blue 26-14 as CUJO looks to right the ship after a disappointing last couple of seasons.

Tyler High was just 2-7 in 2020 and missed the playoffs, after a 3-8 campaign the year before.

Watch the video to see game highlights.