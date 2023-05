WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — It was a defensive showdown Thursday night in Whitehouse between the Wildcats and the Lovejoy Leopards in Game 1 of their regional quarterfinal series.

It was scoreless into the 4th inning when Whitehouse broke through and put two runs on the board.

Whitehouse held on to take Game One 2-1.

Game Two will be in Lovejoy on Friday night, Game Three will be in Forney on Saturday if needed.