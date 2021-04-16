Whitehouse boys’ basketball coach, Brent Kelley, takes Wylie East job

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Another Whitehouse head coach is joining the Wylie East Raiders in the Metroplex.

Wylie ISD announced on Friday, Whitehouse boys’ head coach, Bent Kelley will be the new head coach at Wylie East.

Kelley has spent the past eight seasons with the Wildcats and posted a 142-109 overall record, winning three district championships.

Back in February, Whitehouse head football coach Marcus Gold, also left coach Wylie East.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51