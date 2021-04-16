Whitehouse boys’ basketball coach, Brent Kelley, takes Wylie East job

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Another Whitehouse head coach is joining the Wylie East Raiders in the Metroplex.

Wylie ISD announced on Friday, Whitehouse boys’ head coach, Bent Kelley will be the new head coach at Wylie East.

Kelley has spent the past eight seasons with the Wildcats and posted a 142-109 overall record, winning three district championships.

Back in February, Whitehouse head football coach Marcus Gold, also left coach Wylie East.