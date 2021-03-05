Whitehouse hires Kyle Westerberg as new head football coach

(KETK)- Whitehouse ISD issued the following press release:

“I’m excited to be the next Head Football coach for the Whitehouse Wildcats. I would like to

thank Dr. Moran and all the Whitehouse administration for giving me this opportunity. I would

also like to thank my family for supporting me through this process. There has been a lot of

success in Whitehouse football and my goal is to take it further than it has ever been! I can’t wait

to invest my family in the Whitehouse community and I’m eager to get started,” says

Westerberg.

Related Content Whitehouse head football coach Marcus Gold takes job with Wylie East



Coach Westerberg comes to Whitehouse from Barbers Hill ISD where he held the position of

Offensive Coordinator since 2016. While coaching for Barbers Hill, Westerberg led his team to

the District Championship in 2019 and finished the season as Regional Semi-Finalists. In 2020,

Westerberg and the Eagles finished the season as Area Semi-Finalists.

WISD Athletic Director Adam Cook says, “I am pleased and honored to welcome Coach Kyle



Westerberg, his wife Lindsay, and their two daughters Parker and Peyton to the Whitehouse

football family. Kyle has experienced a tremendous amount of success over his coaching

career. He has helped rebuild the Barber’s Hill football program the past five seasons and we are

excited to have him bring that experience and championship blueprint to our program and as we

strive to build upon the foundation and tradition of DubHouse Football.”



Westerberg’s experience is impressive with more than 14 years in coaching, including previous

stints as the Offensive Coordinator at Allen ISD, winning a state championship, and Offensive

Coordinator in Arlington ISD. Westerberg’s prowess on the gridiron hasn’t been only on the

sidelines. Coach Westerberg played football for Texas A&M University – Commerce, on a

football scholarship. He previously attended Missouri Western as a member of the 2003 MIAA



Conference Championship Team. Westerberg was also a member of the 1999 5-A State

Championship football team and is a recipient of the Tom Landry Classic Scholarship.

“I am excited about the energy and passion that coach Westerberg has for student success,” says

WHS Principal Joshua Garred. “Not only has he been a winner on the field but has shown to

hold his players to high expectations in the classroom. I believe he will be a great fit for

our students, coaches, staff, and community.”



“Whitehouse ISD has high expectations for all of our programs and we want our kids to be

successful. We are hiring a winner and a coach that understands that it is not just about football.

Coach Westerberg is the real deal and the community will enjoy what he brings to the program.”

Coach Westerberg’s hire will be confirmed Monday, March 8th, 5:00 PM, at a Special Board

meeting with the WISD Board of Trustees.

Welcome Coach Kyle Westerberg and family.