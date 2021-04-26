Whitehouse opens spring practice as Kyle Westerberg begins new era for Wildcat football

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – When new Whitehouse head coach, Kyle Westerberg took over the Wildcats program, he wasn’t sure if they would have spring football practice this season.

But after thinking about it, he felt like it was time to let the kids back out on the field.

“I spent about three or four weeks and I said you know what, this is what I’m used to doing so I was just excited to get out here and what a beautiful day it is doing some football,” said Westerberg who was the offensive coordinator at Barbers Hill the last five years.

“I am beyond excited, I have been looking forward to it all offseason, and I’ve been working to come out here and be better,” said linebacker Eric Brody.

One of the biggest assets returning for Whitehouse is quarterback Joey Conflitti, who took over the Wildcat offense as a sophomore this past fall, and has experience with the spread.

“It’s a good chance to get everyone out here, see what everyone can do after the fall season and it’s a great way to get everyone back together after everything with quarantine and COVID and stuff like that,” said Conflitti.

“He’s only going to grow as he gets going through this thing and we’re looking to see what he can do,” said Westerberg. “I was able to watch video last year but I just want to watch him grow and get better than he was last year.”

One spring workout down, fifteen more to go, as the Westerberg era begins in Whitehouse.

“I think this year we have all the tools necessary to go do something and make something happen and I feel like if we can stick to the grind we can definitely make it happen,” said Brody.

“I’m excited to see what this group can do,” said Westerberg.

Whitehouse will wrap up spring drills with a scrimmage on Thursday May 20.

Watch the video to see the story.