Whitehouse roper Hayden Ford signs with Texas Tech’s rodeo team

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — Whitehouse’s Hayden Ford has been roping all of his life, and on Thursday, he saw his hard work pay off, as the East Texas senior signed on with the Texas Tech rodeo team.

He picked up his first rope when he was three-years-old, and says he is out practicing almost every single day.

Hayden now joins a historic program out in Lubbock, and his new head coach, Jerrad Hofstetter was also on hand in Whitehouse to be part of this moment.

When you ask Hayden why he loves rodeo, it’s hard for him to pinpoint exactly why, but he plans on making history with the red raiders next season.

“I honestly couldn’t tell you, as soon as I saw it the first time it got me hooked and I just eat it up man, got a fire,” said Ford. “I will bring them their first national championship, if they don’t win this year, I will bring them a national championship.”

“His determination to overcome anybody telling him he can’t do something, to watch him just face anything and say I’m going to do it is really amazing and it’s fun to watch,” said Hofstetter. “You can’t tell him he can’t do it and i love that, he’s got a big heart and those two things are just huge assets and really fun to be a part of.”

Coach Hofstetter also has ties to east texas.

He grew up in Athens and graduated from what is now known, as Tyler Legacy High School.