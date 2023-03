WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — The Whitehouse Ladycats entered their Tuesday night matchup with Mount Pleasant on a three-game winning streak and were looking to make it four in a row.

The Ladycats led 4-0 until the Lady Tigers brought in two runs in the top of the 3rd.

However, Cami Laney hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 4th to make it 6-2, which would be the final score.

Whitehouse will host Texas High this Friday night at 6:00.