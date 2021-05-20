Whitehouse wraps up 4 weeks of spring practice with Maroon-White scrimmage

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Whitehouse Wildcats weren’t sure if they would have spring practice following Marcus Gold’s departure to Wylie East.

But after his arrival, new head coach Kyle Westerberg decided to go ahead and get them in.

“It allowed me to get a good evaluation of kids and coaches. Also I felt like it gave us a good foundation block to build on for the summer leading to the fall,” said Westerberg.

Thursday, Westerberg and the Cats finished up four weeks of work with an informal Maroon versus White spring scrimmage.

Players were in shorts, shoulder pads, and helmets, and tackling was more like wrapping up, and not being done to the ground.

Nonetheless some good action at the Den including some very good defensive stops.

Returning starting quarterback Joey Conflitti who will be a junior looked a lot more decisive when he would take off and run.

Receiver Braxton Corley made a tremendous diving catch on a ball from backup QB Jakob Carey.

Receiver Decarlton “Dee” Wilson made a good adjustment to a ball slightly thrown behind him by Conflitti on a quick slant and raced in for a 35-yard touchdown.

“I felt like we made progress as a team,” stated Westerberg.

Watch the video to see Thursday’s highlights.